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Providers in the Philadelphia area say that legislation moving through Congress could destabilize housing for intellectually and developmentally disabled residents by sweeping certain group home landlords into a ban aimed at Wall Street-style investors.

About a month ago, the U.S. Senate passed the Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream to Housing Act, a bipartisan package aimed at increasing the country’s housing supply and making the market more affordable amid an ongoing crisis.

One provision would effectively bar large corporate landlords from purchasing single-family homes. These properties are routinely used for licensed group homes and leased to care agencies that coordinate critical services for people with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and some forms of autism.

These constituencies argue the legislation will upend the delicate ecosystem serving this vulnerable population — in Philadelphia and across the country. And they’re urging the House to amend the legislation before taking it up.

If the package passes in its current form, many of these companies would no longer be able to purchase more properties to lease to care providers. In Pennsylvania, it is common for individuals to wait months to secure a spot in such a group home, in part because there isn’t enough supply to meet the demand.

“That will certainly make it impossible to raise more capital and it will over time … make it very difficult if not impossible for us to continue operating the portfolio of homes we have,” said Andrew Parker, CEO of Nestidd, which owns 900 group homes across the country, including in Delaware County.