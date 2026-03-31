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Two Philadelphia landlords are trying to invalidate City Council legislation aimed at strengthening protections for city renters.

They filed a motion Monday seeking permission to amend an existing lawsuit with new allegations that the bills are unconstitutional because they violate “fundamental property rights.” If granted by a judge, the complaint would also be modified with additional claims that Council’s housing committee violated the state’s open meeting laws.

The filing escalates an ongoing battle between fair housing advocates and independent landlords over two bills part of the Safe Healthy Homes Act, a legislative package that Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke introduced last April.

Supporters say the legislation will help reduce instances of landlord retaliation and empower tenants to speak out about dangerous living conditions. Landlords argue the legislation will instead harm their businesses while doing little to hold bad actors accountable.

“It could be catastrophic,” said Seth Floyd, one of the landlords behind the lawsuit. “I could run into the wrong tenant with this legislation, not be able to make my mortgage on my properties and then end up in foreclosure or myself out of business.”