Philly landlords escalate fight over legislation aimed at protecting city renters

A motion filed Monday seeks to add new allegations to a rare lawsuit that alleges a City Council committee violated state law.

Nicolas O’Rourke sitting and listening

Philadelphia City Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke listens the Mayor Cherelle Parker’s budget address on March 13, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

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Two Philadelphia landlords are trying to invalidate City Council legislation aimed at strengthening protections for city renters.

They filed a motion Monday seeking permission to amend an existing lawsuit with new allegations that the bills are unconstitutional because they violate “fundamental property rights.” If granted by a judge, the complaint would also be modified with additional claims that Council’s housing committee violated the state’s open meeting laws.

The filing escalates an ongoing battle between fair housing advocates and independent landlords over two bills part of the Safe Healthy Homes Act, a legislative package that Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke introduced last April.

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Supporters say the legislation will help reduce instances of landlord retaliation and empower tenants to speak out about dangerous living conditions. Landlords argue the legislation will instead harm their businesses while doing little to hold bad actors accountable.

“It could be catastrophic,” said Seth Floyd, one of the landlords behind the lawsuit. “I could run into the wrong tenant with this legislation, not be able to make my mortgage on my properties and then end up in foreclosure or myself out of business.”

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Floyd filed the suit with fellow landlord Erica Hadley.

A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department declined to comment, stating in an email that the city “will allow the litigation to play out.”

Lawmakers advanced the legislation Monday following a public hearing prompted by Floyd’s original complaint, which alleged that the committee violated the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act by deliberating and reaching a consensus on the bills behind closed doors before the the start of an earlier hearing.

Monday’s hearing was a condition of the settlement the landlords reached with the city.

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The full Council is currently expected to take a final vote on the legislation on April 16. It is unclear what effect the new allegations will have on that timeline.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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About Aaron Moselle

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Aaron Moselle covers housing and community development for WHYY’s PlanPhilly, filing stories for both radio and web. He’s a city native and calls South Philadelphia home.

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