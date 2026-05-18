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Generations before beauty influencers picked up their first makeup brushes, a Philadelphia cosmetics company helped turn face powder into a mass-market product for American women. Now, the Philadelphia Historical Commission is poised to designate its former factory in Chinatown.

The five-story property sits at the corner of 10th and Cherry streets, a block north of the Chinatown Friendship Arch.

These days, the narrow brick building is home to a tea shop and rental units. But starting in the 1880s, the towering structure was the site of a toiletry and cosmetics company, which operated under several names over time, including the Tetlow Manufacturing Company and Tetlow Toilet Powders & Perfumery Company.