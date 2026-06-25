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The Philadelphia Housing Authority expects to start demolishing Bartram Village by early July, a long-awaited milestone in a $425 million plan to rebuild the distressed World War II-era complex and the surrounding area.

The work will kickstart the next phase of the project, which will bring more than 500 new units of public housing to the 22-acre site in Southwest Philadelphia. The effort is a sizable part of an ambitious initiative to remake and expand the agency’s real estate portfolio.

“I’m excited for the community because what they will inherit will be beautiful homes where anyone, regardless of their income, would choose to live,” PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah said.

Bartram Village comprises 44 aging brick buildings dating back to the 1940s, when they were used to house defense industry workers. The troubled property along Lindbergh Boulevard has sat vacant since 2025, when the last tenant moved out to make way for redevelopment.

The site was slated for demolition last fall, but PHA had not yet completed a lengthy federal review process, required because the property was eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Without that review, developers could not obtain necessary city permits.

PHA is able to move forward now because Mayor Cherelle Parker has declared a public safety emergency for Bartram Village. The decision, announced last week, enabled the agency to quickly secure the approvals that were delaying construction. It followed months of advocacy sparked by squatters moving into vacant buildings and causing extensive damage to neighboring Bartram’s Garden.