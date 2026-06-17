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Around 1808, decades before Mount Airy became part of Philadelphia, a prominent bookbinder finished building a stone mansion along Germantown Avenue near Gorgas Lane.

The L-shaped property would remain in William Leibert’s family for nearly a century. It was then sold to the Evangelical Lutheran Church and used as an orphanage and home for the “aged and infirm.”

These days, though, the historic building is vacant and falling apart, alarming preservationists who worry the home’s next chapter could involve a wrecking ball.

“My fear is that they will just demolish the whole building,” said Oscar Beisert, director of the Keeping Society of Philadelphia.

For now, the property’s future is murky.

In May, the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections deemed the building “imminently dangerous,” meaning it could collapse. The determination is rooted in a handful of violations, including issues related to the home’s interior, load bearing walls and main roof, according to public records.

There are no immediate plans to demolish the Federal-style building, however.

“The department will continue to monitor the situation and if conditions warrant emergency action to protect public health or safety, it will take the appropriate measures in accordance with its authority,” a L&I spokesperson said in a statement.