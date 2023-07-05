Industrial lot targeted for new affordable housing complex in North Philly

A mixed-use development with 48 units of affordable housing for seniors is slated for a vacant industrial lot in North Philadelphia.

The proposal for 3030 N. 20th St. would bring a four-story apartment complex and 24,700 square feet of commercial space that may be anchored by a new grocery store. A 33-space parking lot would sit in between the two structures.

Construction on the project, led by affordable housing developer New Courtland, is expected to start before the end of the year and take roughly 12 months to complete.

“We’ve already had our community meeting. The community supports the project. So we’re feeling good about zoning,” said Max Kent, New Courtland’s chief operating officer.

The development would sit among shuttered industrial buildings across the street from a residential neighborhood. The plot, which once housed a warehouse, would be the latest to be transformed as part of an ongoing planning effort launched by the Allegheny West Foundation, a community development corporation.

Over the last 15 years, the organization has played a role in developing Allegheny Apartments, Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School, and Bakers Centre, among other projects.

“It’s critical you remove blight, but you create housing and you create economic opportunity at the same time,” said Ronald Hinton, president of the Allegheny West Foundation.