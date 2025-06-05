Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A group of Center City residents filed a lawsuit this week seeking to halt plans to add concrete barriers along bike lanes and eliminate permit parking on parts of Spruce and Pine streets to make room for new loading zones.

On June 2, the group Friends of Pine and Spruce sued Philadelphia officials, hoping to stop the city from installing signs designating new neighborhood loading zones, which would remove about 30% of residential parking.

The zones are meant to give residents and visitors a legal option to stop along Spruce and Pine streets while not blocking the bicycle lane or halting the flow of traffic. Signs are being installed for the next two weeks starting today.

That’s because there’s a new law that prohibits all vehicles from stopping in bicycle lanes across the city. The Philadelphia Parking Authority will begin enforcement June 19.