Man charged in death of Philly cyclist had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, DA says
Prosecutors say Michael Vahey was driving nearly 60 miles per hour when he fatally struck Dr. Barbara Friedes. The DA’s office is seeking a $1 million bail.
Prosecutors are seeking a high bail for Michael Vahey, the man accused of striking a Philadelphia cyclist with his car last week, killing her.
Investigators say Dr. Barbara Friedes was thrown 150 feet after being hit by Vahey on July 17 as she rode in a bike lane near 18th and Spruce streets.
“Evidence in this case — only recently available — has established that [Vahey] was intoxicated,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday morning. “He had alcohol in his system at twice the legal limit. It was essentially a .16 blood alcohol level. The legal limit is .08.”
Vahey was driving nearly 60 miles per hour at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.
Assistant DA Joanne Pescatore said he’s facing a list of charges, including vehicular homicide, DUI homicide by vehicle, Involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.
The DA’s office is seeking a $1 million bail in the case and plans to appeal if it doesn’t receive that high detainer.
Among the advocates present at the DA’s announcement was Nicole Brunei, policy director for the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. She said a concrete barrier or car parking is necessary to make a truly protected bike lane.
“In 2009, we also recommended a protected bike lane on Spruce and Pine, and that request was rejected. We are once again asking our city officials and decision-makers to invest in Vision Zero and build protected bike lanes, real protected bike lanes all over the city.”
State Rep. Ben Waxman said legislation to bring more bike lanes to the state hasn’t been able to move forward in Harrisburg. He cautioned drivers to look out for pedestrians.
“It is important that people remember that people whose primary mode of transportation is a bike or is walking have a right to safety, they have a right to be able to get themselves to where they are going without fearing that they are going to die,” Waxman said.
For now, advocates are lobbying for better safety measures to curb the number of traffic fatalities and injuries.
