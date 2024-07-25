From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Prosecutors are seeking a high bail for Michael Vahey, the man accused of striking a Philadelphia cyclist with his car last week, killing her.

Investigators say Dr. Barbara Friedes was thrown 150 feet after being hit by Vahey on July 17 as she rode in a bike lane near 18th and Spruce streets.

“Evidence in this case — only recently available — has established that [Vahey] was intoxicated,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday morning. “He had alcohol in his system at twice the legal limit. It was essentially a .16 blood alcohol level. The legal limit is .08.”

Vahey was driving nearly 60 miles per hour at the time of the incident, prosecutors said.

Assistant DA Joanne Pescatore said he’s facing a list of charges, including vehicular homicide, DUI homicide by vehicle, Involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit.