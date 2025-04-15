Councilman Chris Johnson said the council is unable to discuss policies like housing and crime effectively because it has to be done in public. Under Delaware law, two council members of the same committee can talk alone. For the entire City Council, six members of the body can be together in the same room in private without engaging in an illegal executive session.

“We’re not doing backroom deals,” Johnson said during the City Council meeting. “We just need a way to be able to discuss policy.”

John Flaherty, a board member of the Delaware Coalition for Open Government and a Wilmington resident, said Delawareans need increased transparency in government.

“I see no reason why they have to talk policy issues in secret,” he said. “There’s plenty of opportunities they can have to meet in secret. They don’t need more.”

It’s unclear what kind of support state leaders in Dover would have for such a proposal.

Owens said he had given Wilmington lawmakers a heads up about the resolution and was planning to reach out more this week to discuss the proposal. A state Senate spokesperson said senators representing Wilmington declined to comment on the resolution.

No House members commented about the resolution for this story. A spokesperson for Gov. Matt Meyer said he would not offer an opinion on hypotheticals.

If such an exemption were signed into law by Meyer, it could be something other public bodies try to pursue. Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola, an at-large Republican, said during the debate over the resolution he thought all cities should be able to meet secretly outside of FOIA exemptions.

“Municipalities should be accorded the same privileges as the state. Not even privileges, be consistent,” he said during the City Council meeting. “Whatever state is doing, other municipalities should have the same prerogative.”

Spadola co-sponsored the resolution, but it was unclear whether he would be able to caucus with the rest of the council, who are all Democrats. He did not respond to a request for comment.

School boards could also seek a caucus exemption to avoid having certain discussions in public. A Christina school board member argued that four members of the board were “caucusing” during its May 2024 board meeting, disputing a Delaware Department of Justice ruling that they had engaged in an illegal executive session.

Flaherty said he agreed with Spadola that the state has a two-tiered system where the legislature is allowed by law to be less transparent than other public bodies.

“I don’t think the solution to that concern is to increase the level of secrecy,” he said. “I would say he made a very good point, but I don’t think his solution is something that is in the public interest.”