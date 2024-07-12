From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Christina School Board school moved to place its superintendent on indefinite leave following a contentious and prolonged board meeting this week. It comes as Delaware lawmakers and community members are raising the alarm over the board’s continued violations of open meeting laws.

“I think in the past, the boards and the districts have self-corrected, they’ve taken that feedback and they have changed their behavior,” Newark Rep. Cyndie Romer said. “We’re just not seeing that in this case, we’re seeing a board that is just doubling down.”

Superintendent placed on leave

The meeting lasted over seven hours, ending just before 3 a.m. after the board voted 4 to 3 to place Superintendent Dan Shelton on paid leave for reasons he said were unclear.

“For months, I have remained relatively silent, allowing for the disappointing display of political theatrics and the inappropriate use of these meetings,” he said. “Each step taken over the last few months, I believed was ‘the end’ and we could stop with the distractions and focus on the real work — the work that as educators we came into this profession to do.”

Hundreds of people attended the meeting in person or online, those in person wore blue shirts in support of Shelton. During about an hour of public comment, speakers called the board “dysfunctional” and “embarrassing.”

“The board wants to spend a lot of money to remove someone and we don’t even know why,” First-grade teacher Katie Ghione said. “It’s embarrassing that the DOJ is now watching you. I’m embarrassed. I hope you are too.”

Former board member and district employee Connie Merlet said the personal grievances of members are irrelevant to their duties.

“Your job is to work on behalf of the children in this district. I am not seeing that,” Merlet said. “When I hear about the board, when I read about the board, and when I watch you up on stage — If you have any other agenda, other than serving the children in this district, you ought to be ashamed.”

Superintendent Shelton makes $235,692, according to a database of state worker salaries. He was hired by the district in 2020, his contract does not expire until 2025. He is the 10th superintendent since 1992.

“I have sat quietly as both my integrity and by extension, the integrity of my team has been unfairly attacked often in unprofessional ways that lacked evidence or due process,” he said. “We all sit here tonight wondering what and why actions will be taken and specific items were placed on the agenda this evening.”

Like many of the votes Tuesday, Board President Donald Patton, Vice-President Alethea Smith-Tucker, and members Y.F. Lou and Naveed Baqir voted as a bloc, while members Monica Moriak, Doug Manley, and newly sworn-in member Amy Trauth voted in opposition. The board’s use of an electronic voting screen cut off the names of the members who abstained on votes.

Manley read a letter that disciplined Shelton, giving him a three-day suspension, for not including a motion on an agenda, undesirable HR processes and poor relationships with board members. Shelton said the suspension was under appeal. A complaint, which some board members noted had only been given to them the day of the meeting, accused Shelton of raising his voice. Manley, who also read that complaint into the record, also noted it said no yelling or harassment by the superintendent could be confirmed.