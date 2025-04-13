Ticketing of parked cars on Philly street sweeping routes starts again Monday
Cars parked during “no parking” hours along some street sweeping routes will be subject to fines of $31 starting Monday.
If you park your car in one of Philadelphia’s 14 street sweeping zones, you’d better start checking the signs.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority plans to begin enforcing no-parking rules along street sweeping routes starting April 14, the Department of Sanitation announced Friday.
Philly’s mechanical street sweeping program runs from April through October, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in areas with high litter. Street sweeping zones include parts of North Philly, the River Wards, West Philly, South and Southwest Philly.
On certain streets within these zones, residents need to move their cars during posted days and times, to allow street sweepers to clean up to the curbs. Fines for violating these parking rules are $31, according to the Parking Authority’s website.
A street sweeping map and schedule, as well as real-time updates on progress of street sweepers, can be found on the city’s website.
Philly’s street sweeping “pilot” program started in 2019. The city had a robust street sweeping program in decades past, but the last neighborhood routes were terminated in the 2000s. Still, from 2007 to 2017, the parking authority collected millions of dollars by ticketing cars on roadways where street sweepers rarely swept.
The street sweeping areas have expanded slightly under Mayor Parker, who has made cleaning up litter and dumping a key priority of her administration. Here’s a list of the current zones, provided by the Department of Sanitation:
- Frankford: Frankford Avenue to Keystone Street from Levick Avenue to Bridge Street
- Germantown: Berkley Street to Chelten Avenue from Pulaski Avenue to Wakefield Street
- Kensington: 2nd Street to Kensington Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue
- Logan: Broad Street to Mascher Street from Godfrey Avenue to Roosevelt Boulevard
- Nicetown: Broad Street to Hunting Park Avenue from Allegheny Avenue to Clarrissa/Windrim Avenue; 20th Street, to 15th from Logan/ Lindley Street to Wagner Avenue
- North Central: Broad Street to 22nd Street from Diamond Street to Allegheny Avenue
- Paschall: 58th to 70th Street from Cobbs Creek to Dicks Avenue
- Point Breeze: Christian Street to McKean Street from Broad Street to 24th Street
- Port Richmond: Kensington Avenue to Aramingo Avenue from Tioga Street to Lehigh Avenue
- South Philly: McKean Street to Oregon Avenue from 4th Street to 8th Street
- Southwest: Woodland Avenue to Kingsessing Avenue from 49th Street to Cemetery Avenue and 58th to 61st Street from Cobbs Creek to Kingsessing Avenue
- Strawberry Mansion: Allegheny Avenue to Diamond Avenue from 22nd to 33rd streets
- West Fairhill: Front to 13th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Diamond Street
- West Philly: Parkside to Spring Garden from 52nd Street to 40th Street
