Ticketing of parked cars on Philly street sweeping routes starts again Monday

If you park your car in one of Philadelphia’s 14 street sweeping zones, you’d better start checking the signs.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority plans to begin enforcing no-parking rules along street sweeping routes starting April 14, the Department of Sanitation announced Friday.

Philly’s mechanical street sweeping program runs from April through October, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in areas with high litter. Street sweeping zones include parts of North Philly, the River Wards, West Philly, South and Southwest Philly.

On certain streets within these zones, residents need to move their cars during posted days and times, to allow street sweepers to clean up to the curbs. Fines for violating these parking rules are $31, according to the Parking Authority’s website.

A street sweeping map and schedule, as well as real-time updates on progress of street sweepers, can be found on the city’s website.

Philly’s street sweeping “pilot” program started in 2019. The city had a robust street sweeping program in decades past, but the last neighborhood routes were terminated in the 2000s. Still, from 2007 to 2017, the parking authority collected millions of dollars by ticketing cars on roadways where street sweepers rarely swept.