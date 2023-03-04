Philly street sweeping starts again in April

Philadelphia Parking Authority notices appeared on cars in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood Friday, warning residents they’ll soon have to start moving their cars to make way for street sweepers.

Philly’s neighborhood street sweeping program, which has run in select areas of the city during several months of the last few years, is scheduled to start up again in April, a city spokesperson said.

Vehicles equipped with brooms will sweep up street debris in 14 areas of the city, chosen for their high concentrations of litter identified through a 2021 litter survey.