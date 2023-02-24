After years of work, Philly releases final plan to increase the city’s tree canopy

Philadelphia officially has a plan to become a greener, shadier city.

Officials released the city’s first-ever strategic plan for its “urban forest” Thursday. The 10-year roadmap includes dozens of recommendations around tree planting, maintenance, and preservation, with the goal to reverse a trend of tree loss in the city.

“We realized that despite so much good work and such a wonderful group of stakeholders already working to increase the tree canopy, we needed to have a better plan, a way of working together more strategically,” said Erica Smith Fichman, the city’s community forestry manager.

The plan follows a goal, established in other city plans, to get each neighborhood to 30% tree cover within 30 years. The city estimates this would cost an average of $25.5 million per year, or less than 0.5% of last year’s budget.

As of 2018, the last time a citywide canopy assessment was done, the city’s tree cover stood at 20% — down 6% from the prior assessment in 2008.

The trees Philly does have are inequitably distributed. A 2019 Plan Philly analysis found that massive differences in tree coverage between Philly neighborhoods closely correlated with neighborhood income, with the poorest half of city residents living in areas that contained just one-third of all city street trees.

According to the city, areas of Philly designated as “hazardous” in the Home Owners Loan Corporation’s 1937 redlining map have the lowest tree canopy coverage today.

This disparity contributes to temperature differences between Philly neighborhoods of up to 22 degrees on hot summer days.

“Trees are a key part of our resilience to climate change,” Smith Fichman said.

In addition to shading otherwise sweltering blocks, trees are good for respiratory health and can reduce the risk of depression.