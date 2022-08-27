Tree clearing for FDR park wetland sparks outrage

Under the current plan, the FDR park renovations will result in dozens of athletic fields and courts, miles of trails, a “great lawn” for celebrations and picnics, a destination playground, and a kayak and canoe launch.

But the park’s current hydrology cannot support this, according to city officials. The wetland project will involve dredging to lower the elevation of a southern portion of the park, so it can hold more water, and installing two new tide gates.

“This will actually improve the way that the park can drain,” Charles Neer of WRT, the firm hired to design the park plan, told reporters last week. “Placement of that fill will make active recreation high and dry and usable for all.”

The wetland project will also involve planting of 7,000 new native trees and 1,700 bushes and woody shrubs, according to city officials. They say this will re-establish the native habitat that preceded the land’s use as a park.

The project is being funded by the Philadelphia International Airport, as an offset for the disruption of other wetlands in the airport’s cargo expansion project.

Soil dredged from the wetland project will go to raise up athletic facilities to keep them dry. It’ll also create a hill on a naturalized, abandoned golf course some park goers have affectionately termed “the Meadows.”

The first phase of the wetland project will ultimately mean around 58 acres are cleared of trees and vegetation, said airport spokesperson Heather Redfern, in an email Friday. This area accounts for land that will be used to create the wetlands, site haul roads, and the soil hill. The clearing process is expected to take two months, said Fairmount Park Conservancy spokesperson Cari Feiler Bender. Additional clearing will occur whenever a project requires re-grading, she said. The nonprofit Fairmount Park Conservancy is leading the park renovation.

Some are outraged by the site clearing. Construction vehicles have even reportedly been vandalized, with wires cut and sugar put in diesel tanks (the People’s Plan for FDR Park Coalition has said no one in the coalition is responsible for or condones the damage).