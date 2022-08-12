People’s Kitchen is latest community garden threatened by sheriff sale

On a cluster of small lots near the Kingsessing neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia, ground cherries, cacti and okra poke out from tangled green masses of vegetation. Bright yellow sunflowers tower about a dozen feet in the air, and tall stalks of corn aren’t far behind. Hand-written wooden signs mark neat beds containing sweet potatoes, grapes, and viburnum. Another sign reads, “free.”

Not long ago, these lots were vacant and collecting trash, said Richard Drain, who lives across the street.

“Community gardening, it’s always good, ‘cause you can eat and you’re teaching people how to eat, to live,” said Drain, a retired peer specialist with a city department serving people with behavioral health issues or intellectual disabilities. “Healthy vegetables, totally organic. Can’t get no better than this.”

The gardens were started by People’s Kitchen, a collaborative of chefs, students, and residents that provides free meals to households in need. The goal of the gardens is to supplement other sources of food the group gives out, and allow neighbors to come pick their own.

“The garden’s main purpose is to serve this community, because it is a food desert,” said Kenny Chiu, an intern with People’s Kitchen and a student at the University of Pennsylvania. “It’s hard to find fresh food around here.”

But this summer, several of the garden plots were threatened by sheriff sale. People’s Kitchen does not own them, and some are encumbered with privately owned tax liens, which the city sold to a private lienholder in a 1997 deal that flopped. People’s Kitchen is one of several community groups or individuals that have run into problems with the private liens, as development pressures squeeze community gardens.

“In June of this year, the Sheriff just posted papers around the fences of our garden saying that our lots would be up for sale,” Chiu said. “We believe that the sheriff sale is an opportunity for developers to land grab and to buy land cheaply, for them to sit on for five or ten years until the neighborhood becomes attractive and profitable to develop.”