Philadelphia’s most demolished street and what happens after the houses are gone

Walking down West Monmouth Street today, you’ll see more than a dozen empty lots, filled with trash, children’s toys and abandoned cars. The trash and cars, some vandalized with spray paint, stand against the colorful row homes that remain amid the razed lots.

The only reminders of what had been there are the rough, unfinished sides some of the still-standing homes have. The edges of these homes look like a puzzle missing a piece.

Since 2007, West Monmouth has been the most demolished street in Philadelphia due to the properties being unsafe and vacant, according to city data. Of the 39 lots on the street, 15 have had their respective houses torn down, and no development has returned to the street since.