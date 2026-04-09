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New details have emerged about Philadelphia’s effort to formally launch a proactive rental inspections initiative.

During a budget hearing Wednesday, officials with the Department of Licenses and Inspections told City Council they want to staff the program with a total of 18 positions, including as many as 13 inspectors.

The program’s soft launch has already brought on board a handful of new inspectors, known as technical code specialists.

“Hopefully, there will be eight new additional inspectors added to the five we have now. So there will be 13 inspectors,” L&I Commissioner Bridget Collins-Greenwald said.

The inspections program is expected to start as a pilot. The goal is to inspect all licensed rental properties in the city on a rotating five-year cycle. Properties are expected to be prioritized based on their history of code violations and risk to the public.

It’s still unclear when the program may officially start. The department is crafting this phase with help from researchers at the Pew Charitable Trusts.

A spokesperson for L&I did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mayor Cherelle Parker has proposed $7.5 million for the program as part of her $6.97 billion budget proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1.