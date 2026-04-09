Philadelphia proactive rental-inspection plan takes shape ahead of Council vote
Department of Licenses and Inspections officials shared new details Wednesday during a budget hearing before City Council.
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New details have emerged about Philadelphia’s effort to formally launch a proactive rental inspections initiative.
During a budget hearing Wednesday, officials with the Department of Licenses and Inspections told City Council they want to staff the program with a total of 18 positions, including as many as 13 inspectors.
The program’s soft launch has already brought on board a handful of new inspectors, known as technical code specialists.
“Hopefully, there will be eight new additional inspectors added to the five we have now. So there will be 13 inspectors,” L&I Commissioner Bridget Collins-Greenwald said.
The inspections program is expected to start as a pilot. The goal is to inspect all licensed rental properties in the city on a rotating five-year cycle. Properties are expected to be prioritized based on their history of code violations and risk to the public.
It’s still unclear when the program may officially start. The department is crafting this phase with help from researchers at the Pew Charitable Trusts.
A spokesperson for L&I did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mayor Cherelle Parker has proposed $7.5 million for the program as part of her $6.97 billion budget proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1.
This week’s testimony came as lawmakers prepare to take a final vote on legislation authorizing the city to launch the program, which would bring Philadelphia in line with other big cities across the country.
The department does not need the legislation to pass to create the program, but proponents say having political support could help make the case for a more permanent program down the line.
Fair housing advocates have pushed for a proactive rental inspections program for years. They say many tenants fear they’ll be evicted if they speak up about dangerous living conditions, and that having such a program would help reduce the possibility of that kind of retaliation.
At present, city inspectors only investigate a property if a formal complaint is filed with L&I. Last October, the department launched a virtual property inspections program to complement its in-person visits.
“This is a fundamental shift in how Philadelphia approaches housing safety — from a complaint-driven system to one that prevents harm before we get there, before it happens,” Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke said.
The push for a proactive program is part of a broader legislative effort to prevent landlord retaliation, particularly against low-income tenants who often cannot afford to move.
Those bills have come under fire from landlords and their advocates, prompting two property owners to file a lawsuit to block the legislation.
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