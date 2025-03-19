Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia may soon launch a pilot program to proactively inspect rental units, a longtime wishlist item for affordable housing advocates pushing to protect low-income tenants against displacement.

Bridget Collins-Greenwald, a commissioner with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections, told lawmakers Tuesday her agency is in the process of crafting the program with help from researchers at the Pew Charitable Trusts.

She said more details about the pilot may be available in July.

“We have been talking through what it would look like to have a proactive approach,” Collins-Greenwald said during a joint hearing on rental housing conditions held by Council’s committees on Housing, Neighborhood Development and the Homeless and Licenses and Inspections.

Philadelphia is one of the only big cities in the country that does not proactively inspect rental units. Tenants facing unresolved maintenance requests must either file a complaint with the city’s 311 system or raise the issue with a council member, who can then flag the problem for L&I on their behalf.

Housing advocates say tenants, even those living in units that would be considered uninhabitable under city law, are often reluctant to file a complaint because they fear their landlord will retaliate against them — particularly if they are withholding rent with hopes of getting them to respond.

“Even though the law recognizes withholding rent as a valid way to incentivize a landlord to make repairs, it does not prevent a landlord from filing an eviction for unpaid rent,” said Sherry Thomas, director of the housing initiative at the Legal Clinic for the Disabled.

And it is not unusual for a tenant to ultimately be evicted under these circumstances, a traumatic outcome that typically gives landlords pause, making it more challenging for renters to find a new place to live that is safe and habitable.

Thomas and advocates argue this troubling dynamic helps illustrate the need for a proactive inspection program, which they say could help keep these low-income tenants housed. They also point to high-profile episodes, like the recent sale of Brith Sholom House and the death of 12-year-old Jah’nae Campbell earlier this year. Her mother blames the dangerous conditions inside their West Philadelphia apartment.

“L&I should inspect rental units before people move in so that these issues can be prevented,” said Janet White, a member of Philly Thrive who was displaced soon after she told the city her water-damaged apartment in Germantown had no heat for an entire winter.

HAPCO Philadelphia, the city’s largest advocacy group for landlords and property owners, is less enthusiastic about the prospect of proactive inspections. President Gregory Wertman said doing them will only burden small landlords who must already comply with a growing number of city regulations.

“Why do they continue to go after the landlords that follow the rules? That’s why we have so many that stop following or never followed the rental rules,” Wertman said.

Funding a citywide program could prove challenging for a department that has struggled with manpower. At present, the city has just 19 property maintenance inspectors, which are distinct from building code inspectors. That translates to one inspector for about every 16,000 rental units.

A proactive program in Washington uses nine inspectors to inspect approximately 16,000 rental units a year, said Keith David Parsons with the district’s Office of Strategic Code Enforcement.

A 2021 Pew analysis found that only 7% of Philadelphia apartments are inspected each year.