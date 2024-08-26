Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Tenants at Brith Sholom House are celebrating after a judge granted a motion to sell the troubled apartment building to the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

Monday’s ruling effectively ends years of turmoil at the property, including the impending threat of displacement over unpaid utility bills. The decision also ensures the building will remain affordable amid an ongoing affordable housing crisis.

“The stress has been lifted,” said Brith Sholom resident Gail Peddle after a hearing in Common Pleas Court.

PHA will pay $24 million for Brith Sholom, a 360-unit building at 3939 Conshohocken Ave. in the Wynnefield Heights section of West Philadelphia. It’s expected to bring the dilapidated building up to code, an effort started but not completed by a court-appointed receiver due to a lack of funding.

In a statement, PHA president Kelvin Jeremiah said he was “pleased” with the decision, saying it “brings us one step closer to preserving affordable housing for the seniors living at Brith Sholom.”