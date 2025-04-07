Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s budget proposal for the fiscal year starting in July does not include funding for a popular program that coordinates home repair, energy efficiency upgrades and rooftop solar for low-income homeowners.

The Built to Last program has a waitlist of over 2,600 people, Philadelphia Energy Authority President Emily Schapira said during a budget hearing Wednesday. She said the program needs city funding to continue.

“With the loss of federal opportunities and uncertainty of existing federal funding, we ask for council’s help to keep this work going,” Schapira said. “We’ve come way too far to turn back now.”

The Built to Last program acts as a one-stop shop for low-income homeowners facing high energy bills or maintenance issues in their homes. It coordinates other home repair, utility and energy efficiency programs available in the city, such as the Basic Systems Repair Program and the Adaptive Modifications Program, and fills in gaps. For example, the program could coordinate repair of a leaky roof, weatherization and installation of rooftop solar panels on a single home. It has served 220 homes to date, with more than 400 homes in the pipeline, Schapira said.

The budget City Council passed last year included $5 million for Built to Last. But a spokesperson for Mayor Cherelle Parker said Wednesday this funding was a “one-time” allocation.

The Philadelphia Energy Authority — a quasi-governmental agency that runs a residential rooftop solar program, has helped the city buy solar power and issued the bond for the city’s streetlight replacement program — would receive $1.3 million next fiscal year under Parker’s current proposal. This would amount to a $250,000 increase from the Authority’s “base allocation” in the current fiscal year’s budget, excluding this year’s $5 million for Built to Last, said Parker’s spokesperson, Joe Grace. But it would be a cut from the Authority’s $2.05 million allocation in fiscal year 2024.

Schapira is asking Council to increase the Philadelphia Energy Authority’s slice of the city budget significantly, for a total of $10 million. That would include $3 million for the Authority’s operations, $5 million for Built to Last, $1.5 million for clean energy workforce development and $500,000 to develop bridge loans for low-income energy rebates and tax credits.