Since last spring, Bartram’s Garden has hired high school students to plant trees and install raised garden beds in Southwest Philadelphia. The program prepares the teens to go into environmental careers while providing the neighborhood with places to grow food and expanding its tree canopy, said Bartram’s Garden Executive Director Maitreyi Roy.

“Southwest Philadelphia is one of the parts of the city that has very little tree cover, so it becomes really hot in the summer,” Roy said. “Cooling down the community with shade trees on neighborhood blocks was part of the intent of this program.”

But on Wednesday, the nonprofit received a letter from the Environmental Protection Agency terminating the grant that paid for the program, Roy said. The organization is now seeking other funding to continue as much of the work as possible. Roy said the nonprofit plans to continue the internships, but may need to scale back the tree plantings and raised bed installations.

“It’s a shame that that work is not going to happen,” she said.

The grant to Bartram’s Garden, awarded during former President Joe Biden’s administration under the EPA’s Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem Solving Program, is among a handful of grants to the Philadelphia region that have already been canceled amid a purge of environmental justice efforts at the EPA under President Donald Trump. A list obtained by Senate Democrats of grants they say are “targeted” for termination indicates more cancellations could be coming.

On Wednesday, a $1 million EPA grant to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to “build long-lasting relationships” and proactively engage communities about environmental issues in advance of a crisis, including by working with community-based organizations to address illegal dumping, was terminated, said Andrew Kreider, an EPA employee in Philly and member of AFGE Local 3631. WHYY News obtained a copy of the termination letter. A DEP spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment by press time.