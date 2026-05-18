This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

A new bill aimed at limiting utility profits by transforming the state’s current rate-making procedures will be introduced this week as lawmakers struggle to rein in rising rates.

“Currently, the entire system is out of whack,” said state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, D-Philadelphia.

“We should not be having energy consumers, neighbors, ratepayers, regular people subsidize some of these excessive profits.”

Fiedler, who chairs the House Energy Committee, is introducing House Bill 2224, along with state Rep. Danilo Burgos, D-Philadelphia. The legislation would amend the state’s Public Utility Code by establishing a cap on investor-owned utilities’ return on equity. In the past seven years, utilities’ returns have reached double digit figures of 10% to 15%, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

The proposal would peg any authorized return on equity to the government bond market, capping it to the current 10-year Treasury yield plus 2% for investor-owned utilities, including water, sewer, gas and electric providers.

The additional 2% is meant to recognize the risk for investing in a utility, which are typically considered low risk given they operate as monopolies that provide vital services for all residents and businesses within the providers’ geographic area.

Although the Treasury rate fluctuates, if the formula were in place today, it would result in returns on equity of between 6.5% to 7%.

“This legislation limits excessive profits for utility corporations, not all profits, but excessive profits,” Fiedler said.

Should the utilities determine that the formula results in a return on equity too low to attract investors, the legislation outlines a process where the companies would then be able to seek capital through a transparent auction, thereby allowing the free market to determine the rate of return necessary to secure investment.

“I think it’s really important to emphasize that this legislation would create a default formula-based return on equity for investor-owned utilities that reflects the true market-based cost of equity,” Fiedler said.

Why some say it’s a ‘broken’ system

Investor-owned utilities that provide water, sewer, gas and electricity services make their profits on infrastructure upgrades, not the supply of gas and electricity. So the more they build, the more profit they can make. Because utilities enjoy a monopoly for practical reasons, a system is in place to help mimic competition to prevent price gouging. That system in Pennsylvania is laid out by the Public Utility Code and overseen by the state Public Utility Commission.

But public advocates, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, have said this system established back in the late 1930s is broken. In April, Shapiro sent a letter to 24 electric, gas and water utilities, telling the companies’ CEOs that “the 20th century utility model is broken – we can no longer simply prioritize corporate profitability to drive infrastructure development.”

The bill seeks to codify one proposal outlined in Shapiro’s letter, ending so-called “black-box” settlements, which prevent the public from knowing the agreed upon return on equity or how it was determined.