Firefighters contain large brush fire near train tracks in North Philadelphia

Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York was halted during the response but resumed shortly after 3 p.m.

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff
    • Updated May. 20, 2026 4:27 pm
Firefighters battle a massive 2-alarm fire in North Philadelphia

Firefighters battle a massive 2-alarm fire in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Firefighters battled a two-alarm brush fire in North Philadelphia on Wednesday, temporarily disrupting train service in the region.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Glenwood Avenue, near West Allegheny Avenue.

Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York was halted during the response but resumed shortly after 3 p.m. SEPTA’s Trenton Line was also temporarily suspended, with officials urging riders to seek alternate routes and check updates online.

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Chopper 6 was overhead, showing smoke and flames near a business where vehicles are stored near the Amtrak tracks.

The fire was placed under control about an hour after it started.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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