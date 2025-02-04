‘343 homes were impacted in some way’ from Philadelphia plane crash, city officials say
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says Philadelphia plane crash left 'expansive' impact zone
There is a ground memorial in Northeast Philadelphia near the site of Friday’s deadly plane crash.
The impact area where a medical transportation plane crashed on Cottman Avenue was notably “expansive,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday after viewing the site with investigators and city officials.
Duffy said he was struck by “how expansive it was. And the issues that fire and police were dealing with. Again, this is a very populated area.”
“We had four homes destroyed, six received major damage, 11 received other damages,” city officials told Action News on Tuesday, adding that “343 homes were impacted in some way.”
Part of Cottman Ave. remains closed as the investigation continues.
The NTSB also released a photo of the plane’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR) that was recovered from the impact site.
The crash Friday evening killed all six people on the Learjet 55 air ambulance, including a girl who had been receiving medical treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital. A seventh person inside a vehicle was killed on the ground.
Mayor Cherelle Parker said two more people who were hurt on the ground have been identified, bringing the total to 24. Four people remained hospitalized Monday, two in critical condition.
However, Mayor Parker says those numbers are subject to change as the investigation continues.
Parker also said footage of the crash has made her “think about what could have been, had a gas line been hit.”
Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said the plane had been taking Valentina Guzmán Murillo, 11, and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, 31, home to Mexico. It plummeted within a minute of taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Jet Rescue identified its team members as Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, 41; the captain, Alan Montoya Perales, 46; the copilot, Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, 43; and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, 41.
Valentina had recently completed treatment for a condition not easily treated in Mexico, hospital officials have said.
Debris from the crash exploded into a fireball, and pieces of the plane were blown into the residential and commercial Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood, severely damaging several businesses. City officials said four homes were destroyed, six sustained major damage and 11 were otherwise damaged.
“It was a very steep angle at which that aircraft came down,” Duffy said.
The aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder, recovered about 8 feet (2.4 meters) beneath the ground’s surface, was on its way to be examined in Washington, D.C., Duffy said. He said the plane did not have a data recorder, but investigators are hoping to retrieve flight data from the jet’s ground proximity warning system.
“Information can come off that device, whether it’s the speed or location of the aircraft. We will be able to get some data, hopefully, off that device,” he said.
The Philadelphia crash occurred two days after the deadliest U.S. air disaster in a generation, when an American Airlines jet with 60 passengers and four crew members collided in midair in Washington, D.C., with an Army helicopter carrying three soldiers.
Audio recorded by LiveATC captured an air traffic controller at Northeast Philadelphia Airport telling “Medevac Medservice 056” to turn right when departing. About 30 seconds later, the controller repeats the request before asking, “You on frequency?” Minutes later the controller says, “We have a lost aircraft. We’re not exactly sure what happened, so we’re trying to figure it out. For now the field is going to be closed.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
