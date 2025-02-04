‘343 homes were impacted in some way’ from Philadelphia plane crash, city officials say

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

There is a ground memorial in Northeast Philadelphia near the site of Friday’s deadly plane crash.

The impact area where a medical transportation plane crashed on Cottman Avenue was notably “expansive,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday after viewing the site with investigators and city officials.

Duffy said he was struck by “how expansive it was. And the issues that fire and police were dealing with. Again, this is a very populated area.”

“We had four homes destroyed, six received major damage, 11 received other damages,” city officials told Action News on Tuesday, adding that “343 homes were impacted in some way.”

Part of Cottman Ave. remains closed as the investigation continues.

The NTSB also released a photo of the plane’s cockpit voice recorder (CVR) that was recovered from the impact site.

The crash Friday evening killed all six people on the Learjet 55 air ambulance, including a girl who had been receiving medical treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia hospital. A seventh person inside a vehicle was killed on the ground.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said two more people who were hurt on the ground have been identified, bringing the total to 24. Four people remained hospitalized Monday, two in critical condition.

However, Mayor Parker says those numbers are subject to change as the investigation continues.

Parker also said footage of the crash has made her “think about what could have been, had a gas line been hit.”

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance said the plane had been taking Valentina Guzmán Murillo, 11, and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, 31, home to Mexico. It plummeted within a minute of taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Jet Rescue identified its team members as Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, 41; the captain, Alan Montoya Perales, 46; the copilot, Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, 43; and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, 41.

Valentina had recently completed treatment for a condition not easily treated in Mexico, hospital officials have said.