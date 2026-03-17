2 more security checkpoints to be temporarily closed at Philadelphia International Airport
The ongoing partial government shutdown is leading to more checkpoint closures at PHL.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The ongoing partial government shutdown is leading to more checkpoint closures at Philadelphia International Airport.
Starting Wednesday, March 18, the TSA will temporarily close its checkpoints at Terminals A-West, and F.
This is in addition to Terminal C, which was shut down last week.
TSA Pre-Check will be available at Terminals A-East, D, and E.
⚠️ Temporary Closures: Beginning Wednesday, March 18, TSA will temporarily close the Terminal A-West, Terminal C, and Terminal F security checkpoints to help optimize operations across other checkpoints.— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) March 17, 2026
What you should know before you arrive 👇
🕗 TSA Operating Hours:… pic.twitter.com/HbosTFiECz
The agency says it is sending employees to other terminal checkpoints to help lines move faster.
This is all to help with staffing shortages.
The airport recommends travelers arrive 2.5 hours early for domestic flights and 3.5 hours early for international flights.
For more information, visit this page at PHL.org.
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