2 more security checkpoints to be temporarily closed at Philadelphia International Airport

The ongoing partial government shutdown is leading to more checkpoint closures at PHL.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • March 17, 2026
Passengers walking at Philadelphia International Airport

Passengers walk from a terminal at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The ongoing partial government shutdown is leading to more checkpoint closures at Philadelphia International Airport.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, the TSA will temporarily close its checkpoints at Terminals A-West, and F.

This is in addition to Terminal C, which was shut down last week.

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TSA Pre-Check will be available at Terminals A-East, D, and E.

The agency says it is sending employees to other terminal checkpoints to help lines move faster.

This is all to help with staffing shortages.

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The airport recommends travelers arrive 2.5 hours early for domestic flights and 3.5 hours early for international flights.

For more information, visit this page at PHL.org.

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