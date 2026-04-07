Police shoot, kill man in West Philadelphia
The man was struck and the officer's partner rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 a.m.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A man has died after being shot by police on Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia.
It happened just after 7 a.m. in the 5400 block of Webster Street.
Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said it all began when officers responded to a report of a man with a weapon at that location.
When they arrived, one of the officers got out and approached a man, believed to be about 75 years old, on the front porch.
There was a confrontation, Vanore said, and it’s believed that man fired his weapon and the officer fired her weapon.
The man was struck and the officer’s partner rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 a.m.
No one else was injured.
Vanore said the officer’s body camera was activated during the incident. He also said a gun was recovered from the man who was shot.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
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