Police shoot, kill man in West Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man has died after being shot by police on Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia.

It happened just after 7 a.m. in the 5400 block of Webster Street.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said it all began when officers responded to a report of a man with a weapon at that location.

When they arrived, one of the officers got out and approached a man, believed to be about 75 years old, on the front porch.

There was a confrontation, Vanore said, and it’s believed that man fired his weapon and the officer fired her weapon.