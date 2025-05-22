Man fatally shot after producing gun during struggle with officers: Officials
According to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, officers were conducting a "pedestrian investigation" at Mutter and Somerset streets around 6:30 p.m.
A male suspect is dead after he was shot by police on Wednesday night during a struggle in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section.
“As they were approaching, a scuffle ensued with the male and the officers, at which point in time, the male produced a handgun from a bag that he was carrying on his person,” said Stanford.
At some point, police say the suspect’s gun discharged, and that’s when two officers opened fire, hitting the man in the torso.
The suspect was transported to Temple University Hospital and was later pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m.
Stanford said the investigation was in its very early stages, adding that it’s too early to say why officers were conducting the investigation and how many shots were fired.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the individual.
The police department will review both officers’ body cameras to learn more about what happened.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
