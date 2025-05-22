Man fatally shot after producing gun during struggle with officers: Officials

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A male suspect is dead after he was shot by police on Wednesday night during a struggle in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section.

According to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, officers were conducting a “pedestrian investigation” at Mutter and Somerset streets around 6:30 p.m.

“As they were approaching, a scuffle ensued with the male and the officers, at which point in time, the male produced a handgun from a bag that he was carrying on his person,” said Stanford.