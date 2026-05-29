Philadelphia 250

A Philadelphia arts festival asks: ‘What Now’? as the U.S. approaches its 250th birthday

“What Now: 2026” features 34 original premieres in visual and performing arts to “interrogate” America ahead of its semiquincentennial.

Large-format banners created by artist Odili Donald Odita are permanently hung from the ceiling of Broad Street Love, a former church now used to feed and clothe people with house and food insecurities, as part of the ''What Now: 2026'' festival. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)
Philadelphia 250

A Philadelphia arts festival asks: ‘What Now’? as the U.S. approaches its 250th birthday

“What Now: 2026” features 34 original premieres in visual and performing arts to “interrogate” America ahead of its semiquincentennial.

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This weekend, Philadelphia launches a monthlong arts festival that aims less to wave a flag than to hold up a mirror.

“What Now: 2026,” a citywide series featuring 34 world premieres in visual and performing arts, arrives as the nation ramps up its celebrations of the country’s 250th birthday.

“We see the project as an interrogation of 2026, not, in particular, a celebration,” said co-organizer Bill Adair. “There is obviously a lot to celebrate, but there’s obviously a lot to interrogate as well about our country and its history. Artists, we think, are some of the best people to do that.”

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“What Now” includes a modern reimagining of choreographer Martha Graham’s 1932 response to the rise of fascism before World War II; a community-led production by Theater in the X, based in West Philadelphia’s Malcolm X Park, built from residents’ personal reflections on the meaning of the nation’s 250th anniversary; and the premiere of actress and playwright Anna Deavere Smith’s “Basil Biggs,” a play about her ancestor’s job burying the dead after the Battle of Gettysburg.

Roomful of Teeth rehearse at Bartram's Garden
Members of the musical ensemble Roomful of Teeth rehears at Bartram's Garden for ''Root Song: Listening to the Wisdom of Trees'' at Bartram's Garden. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Four years ago, Adair, along with curator and philanthropist Katherine Sachs, began looking forward to the semiquincentennial summer and how the city’s artists would be included in the marquee event.

They discovered nothing on a large scale was being planned for the arts sector.

“We didn’t see it happening out there,” Adair said. “So, you know what Philadelphians do? We created our own thing. Let’s put on a show.”

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Roomful of Teeth rehearse at Bartram's Garden
Members of the Roomful of Teeth musical ensemble rehearse for ''Root Song: Listening to the Wisdom of Trees'' at Bartram's Garden. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Like the concurrent, citywide exhibition of craft art “Radical Americana,” spearheaded by the Clay Studio, Adair and Sachs created the organization ArtPhilly to give artists a platform to reflect on the nation’s anniversary.

Adair said more than 20 curators were involved in programming “What Now” to give the festival a wide breadth of perspectives. ArtPhilly has designated five neighborhood zones to spread its programs around Philadelphia: Center City, Old City, Kensington, West Philadelphia and Germantown.

Not all 34 programs in the festival are directly oriented to American history. The films of Walé Oyéjidé about diasporic journeys in Italy, West Africa and Philadelphia will be screened with live music performed by saxophonist Immanuel Wilkinson and his quartet as a “spiritual homage” to John Coltrane. Classical music composer Andrea Clearfield and drag performer Cookie Diorio have created “Long Live the Queen,” a performative history of drag queens.

“Root Song,” a choral work by the Massachusetts-based ensemble Roomful of Teeth, is based on the collective intelligence of trees.

Tchin rehearses at Bartram's Garden
Native American storyteller Tchin plays a Native American flute during a rehearsal of ''Root Song: Listening to the Wisdom of Trees'' at Bartram's Garden. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Jazimina Creamer-MacNeil, director of “Root Song,” said the work is inspired by the way trees communicate with each other through fungal networks in a forest floor, as described in the memoir “Searching for the Mother Tree” by ecologist Suzanne Simard.

“Suzanne Simard uses all of these musical metaphors, like the forest being a symphony orchestra, and she first discovered that carbon was moving between trees through the mycorrhizal network using sound — a Geiger counter — to hear carbon moving from tree to tree,” she said. “So, I thought this just needs to be a musical performance.”

Adair said the prompt “What Now: 2026” gives artists rich ground to explore.

“It could involve reflection back to the history of the country, or history of the city. But also you could ask ‘What Now?’ very in a very present-day way,” Adair said. “What now are we dealing with?”

Adair and Sachs plan to make the “What Now?” festival a biannual event, with future festivals asking artists to respond to different thematic prompts.

ArtPhilly’s “What Now: 2026” runs in various locations until June 30.

  • Jazimina Creamer-MacNeil directing rehearsal of Roomful of Teeth at Bartram's Garden
    ''Root Song'' creative director Jazimina Creamer-MacNeil directs a rehearsal with the musical ensemble Roomful of Teeth at Bartram's Garden. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Tchin rehearses at Bartram's Garden
    Native American storyteller Tchin tells a creation story during a rehearsal of ''Root Song: Listening to the Wisdom of Trees'' at Bartram's Garden. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Christopher Theofanidis listening at Bartram's Garden rehearsal
    ''Root Song'' composer Christopher Theofanidis listens during a rehearsal at Bartram's Garden. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Bill Adair poses for a photo
    Bill Adair, executive director of ArtPhilly, co-created the ''What Now: 2026'' festival because he was not seeing any large-scale art projects planned in Philadelpahia for the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

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Part of the series

Actors portraying George Washington and his crew on the boat crossing the river, being driven down Broad Street during a parade

Philadelphia 250

The United States is marking its semiquincentennial — or its 250th anniversary — in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

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