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This weekend, Philadelphia launches a monthlong arts festival that aims less to wave a flag than to hold up a mirror.

“What Now: 2026,” a citywide series featuring 34 world premieres in visual and performing arts, arrives as the nation ramps up its celebrations of the country’s 250th birthday.

“We see the project as an interrogation of 2026, not, in particular, a celebration,” said co-organizer Bill Adair. “There is obviously a lot to celebrate, but there’s obviously a lot to interrogate as well about our country and its history. Artists, we think, are some of the best people to do that.”

“What Now” includes a modern reimagining of choreographer Martha Graham’s 1932 response to the rise of fascism before World War II; a community-led production by Theater in the X, based in West Philadelphia’s Malcolm X Park, built from residents’ personal reflections on the meaning of the nation’s 250th anniversary; and the premiere of actress and playwright Anna Deavere Smith’s “Basil Biggs,” a play about her ancestor’s job burying the dead after the Battle of Gettysburg.