This weekend, 195 artists — including 41 newcomers — will showcase their work across the convention center’s Exhibit Hall F, keeping 100% of all sales they make.

Show manager Nancy O’Meara said the booths serve as “small” galleries throughout the floor.

“They’ve spent the last six months or eight months making their work and bringing the best that they have to Philadelphia because Philadelphia is a great audience,” O’Meara said.

She said the show’s accessibility has helped attendees establish relationships with artists in the past, which has resulted in them being able to build their audiences and secure more sales going forward.

“They think about it, they stay in touch with the artist, and maybe the next time they see the artist, they save some money and they can put it towards buying that purchase,” O’Meara said.