Philadelphia Art Museum’s 49th Contemporary Craft Show is this weekend

The show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center continues its tradition of connecting attendees directly to artists across mediums.

Jennifer Thoem of Rome, Ga., connects stories from their personal life into their art, which will be sold at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show is taking over the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City this weekend, providing a showcase for artists locally and nationwide.

In its 49th rendition, the show continues its tradition of providing attendees the opportunity to connect with artisans directly with one-of-a-kind pieces across mediums, including fashion, jewelry and furniture, as well as art made from weaving, glass and woodworking.

An art piece by Zelma Loseke
Artists from across the country will be represented at this weekend's event, including Zelma Loseke of East Corinth, Vt. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A landscape painting sits behind a small tree on display
Works by Sara Jo Renzulli combine paintings with layers of wool and natural elements woven into the pieces. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A person walks around a floor of various art pieces in Philadelphia
The 49th Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show takes place this weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center where attendees will have the chance to connect directly with the nearly 200 artists that will be set up in various booths. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

This weekend, 195 artists — including 41 newcomers — will showcase their work across the convention center’s Exhibit Hall F, keeping 100% of all sales they make.

Show manager Nancy O’Meara said the booths serve as “small” galleries throughout the floor.

“They’ve spent the last six months or eight months making their work and bringing the best that they have to Philadelphia because Philadelphia is a great audience,” O’Meara said.

She said the show’s accessibility has helped attendees establish relationships with artists in the past, which has resulted in them being able to build their audiences and secure more sales going forward.

“They think about it, they stay in touch with the artist, and maybe the next time they see the artist, they save some money and they can put it towards buying that purchase,” O’Meara said.

One of the artists returning to this year’s show is Philadelphia-based collage weaver Galen Gibson-Cornell, who uses advertisements and wheatpaste posters he finds in cities around the world for his work.

Galen Gibson-Cornell stands in front of one of his art pieces
Galen Gibson-Cornell will be at this weekend's Contemporary Craft Show for the fifth time. In 2021, he received a Best of Show award for his work. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Noting his background in screenprinting, Gibson-Cornell said he views posters as the “skin of a city” and works to take something meant to be temporary and turn it into a permanent installation.

“Those posters are meant to be so fast, little flashes in the pan, and what I do takes a lot of time,” Gibson-Cornell said. “I’m essentially investing so many hours into something that’s garbage in a sense, and I think there’s meaning in that.”

Art pieces by Kimmy Cantrell
Kimmy Cantrell of College Park, Ga., will have various freestanding and canvas-based art pieces available at this weekend's Contemporary Craft Show. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Jewelry by Devin Johnson
Jewelry by Devin Johnson of Northfield, Minn., takes recycled objects and turns them into fashion pieces. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Various glass art works sit on display
Andy Koupal of Dearborn, Mich., will have glass works available at their booth this weekend at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Tickets for attendees ages 13 and up start at $20. Children’s tickets start at $5, and babies in strollers can get in for free. Below is the schedule for the weekend’s show:

  • Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Interactive scarf/shawl tying presentation at 1 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Find Your Style fashion show at 1 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

