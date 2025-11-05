From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Art Museum’s director and CEO Sasha Suda has been fired.

On Tuesday, the museum’s board of trustees terminated Suda after three years on the job. They did not say why.

Suda was hired in 2022 from Ontario, Canada, with a formidable set of challenges: recover from the pandemic slowdown, manage a staff union strike and modernize the brand for the next generation of patrons.

A month ago, Suda rolled out a rebranding and name change, from the “Philadelphia Museum of Art” to the “Philadelphia Art Museum,” which had reportedly ruffled some feathers.

​​”There were a lot of really good questions, like anything of this kind. It sparks discussion and debate,” said Suda upon the reveal of the new museum name and brand in October.

“The board had great questions when we presented the brand to them on numerous occasions. In the end we decided to go for it,” she said. “If something creates conversation around the institution at this time, then it’s good, whether it’s positive or negative. It’s a conversation about a place that people care deeply about. I’m really committed to keep that going.”

In a statement, the museum’s board of trustees said they are looking for an interim director and CEO. Until one is found, day-to-day operations will be handled by Louis Marchesano, deputy director of Curatorial Affairs and Conservation.