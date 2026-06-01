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The British army took control of the city of Philadelphia during the Revolutionary War, from September 1777 to May 1778.

As Philadelphia celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, those nine months are often referred to as the “dark days” of military occupation.

But from a British perspective, Philly was a really fun town.

“There are balls; there’s horse racing; there’s a great deal of gambling; there are parties; there’s a major theater scene,” said Aaron Sullivan, author of “The Disaffected: Britain’s Occupation of Philadelphia During the American Revolution.”

“It’s a high time.”

The city’s charm was immediately evident. The day before the British army was to march into Philadelphia with a show of military grandeur on Sept. 26, 1777, Gen. William Howe sent his aide-de-camp, Capt. Friedrich von Münchhausen, to Mount Airy to make sure the local Loyalist brothers Andrew and William Allen were part of the procession.

When von Münchhausen arrived at the Allen residence, he encountered a group of Philadelphia ladies in the middle of tea.

“I confess that this very unexpected sight of seven very pretty ladies disconcerted me more than the bullets of the Battle of Brandywine,” von Münchhausen wrote in his published diary.

That excitement was matched by many ladies of Philadelphia. Rebecca Franks, the 17-year-old daughter of a Loyalist merchant who lived at Woodford Mansion, loved dancing and found herself literally surrounded by doting military officers.

“You can have no idea of the life of continued amusement I live in,” Franks wrote in 1778. “I can scarce have a moment to myself. I’ve been but three evenings alone since we moved to town. I begin now to be almost tired!”