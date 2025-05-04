‘Cato (Remixed)’ examines the Founding Fathers’ infatuation with ancient Rome

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 1774, the American colonies, in a gesture anticipating the coming revolution, banned theater.

The Continental Congress met in Philadelphia Carpenters Hall to draft the Articles of Association, unifying the colonies in opposition to taxes and policies imposed by England. In an effort to steel the colonies for a coming struggle that might test their moral fortitude, the Congress lumped theater with cockfighting, horse racing and “expensive diversions” in which the citizenry would not be able to indulge.

The ban included one of the most popular plays of the day, Joseph Addison’s “Cato,” a personal favorite of George Washington. The play included lines that fed the Founding Fathers’ revolutionary fervor. Phrases like “Give me liberty or give me death” and “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country” paraphrase Addison’s script.

Now, as though thumbing its nose across two and a half centuries, a version of “Cato” is being produced in the very same room where the Continental Congress had once banned it.

Philadelphia Artists’ Collective’s “Cato (Remixed)” opens this weekend in historic Carpenter’s Hall. Director Michael Norris believes no play had ever been produced there since Congress met 251 years ago.