Roberta Fallon, 76, who co-founded TheArtBlog.org as one of the Philadelphia region’s longest-running news outlets dedicated to the arts, has died. On Friday, Dec. 13, she succumbed to injuries sustained from being hit by a driver last month.

Fallon founded TheArtBlog.org in 2003 with friend and partner Libby Rosof. As its executive director, Fallon joined WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange, also known as N.I.C.E., a support cohort for independent purveyors of community news. She was an adjunct instructor of art at St. Joseph’s University.

Fallon shut down TheArtBlog earlier this year, saying the administrative and fundraising burdens were too great to continue. She pivoted to join other partners in creating a local arts reviews and news Substack called Philly Occasional, launching just weeks before she died.

Fallon’s dedication to the Philadelphia arts community was well-known and revered by many in the city. She provided a platform that gave many artists their first review and many writers their first byline.

Fallon was also known for her kind and generous demeanor, approaching art exhibits and artists with more positivity than criticism.

“They were these really sweet witnesses to everything that was going on,” artist Terri Saulin said of Fallon and Rosof on the announcement of TheArtBlog’s 20th anniversary.

“Roberta was a true supporter of the arts,” artist Diane Burko posted recently on Instagram. “But aside from that she was such an incredibly kind, thoughtful and curious individual. I feel blessed to have known her.”