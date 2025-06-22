Pew Center for Arts and Heritage moves to the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For 19 years, the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage, one of the Philadelphia region’s largest arts funders, was administered by the University of the Arts. That ended abruptly last year when the university suddenly closed with little warning.

The Pew has struck a new partnership with the Barnes Foundation, which will be handling the center’s business operations and taking over its lease at 1608 Walnut St. in Philadelphia’s Center City neighborhood. The staff of the Pew Center will become employees of the Barnes.

When Pew Center’s parent organization Pew Charitable Trusts created the Center in 2005 by combining several arts initiatives under one umbrella, it always intended the center to be partnered with an administering organization.

“The partnership has the potential for more than just being an administrative overseer that takes care of our finances, our IT, our HR, our grant payments and our contracts,” said director Paula Marincola. “It is amplifying the impact of the thought leadership work that the center has done for many years and that the Barnes does.”

The Barnes Foundation will not be involved in the Pew Center’s granting process, which is done by a selected committee of professionals for the cultural sector. The Foundation will also not be eligible to apply for Pew Center grants as long as it is an administrative partner.

The Pew Center has granted about $200 million to Philadelphia-area artists and art organizations since it formed in 2005.

Barnes Executive Director and President Thom Collins said the partnership will allow the Barnes and Pew to closely collaborate on expanding cultural and educational initiatives.

“At the same time we’re supporting the center’s staff and business operations, we will be devising new ways to work together,” he said, “including collaborative programming, community convening and knowledge sharing in the interest of growing and evolving our already robust cultural sector.”