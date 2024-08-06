Barnes Foundation and St. Joe’s University launch a degree program together

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Barnes Foundation and St. Joseph’s University are launching an online graduate degree program in museum education. The program will leverage the museum’s expertise and the university’s resources, making it unique in the region.

It’s the first large-scale project the two institutions have created together since the Barnes leased its original home in Lower Merion to St. Joe’s in 2018.

Barnes Foundation was founded in 1922 as an educational institution but never had a degree program.

St. Joseph’s began as a teaching institution in 1851, but never had a museum education program.

“That’s a real marriage of theory and practice,” said Martha Lucy, Barnes’ deputy director for research interpretation and education.

“Most museum education programs are run out of universities, which is great. Usually, there are internships attached,” she said. “But this one is going to be run out of a university in conjunction with a museum. A lot of the faculty are going to be practicing museum professionals.”

Education is a cornerstone of museum practice. The American Association of Museums considers education as a core standard when it decides to give accreditation to an institution.

But the vocation suffered at the height of the pandemic, as forced shutdowns slashed museum revenue and institutions furloughed or eliminated positions, often gutting their education departments.

“That was a real moment of instability. The first departments to get furloughed and laid off were front of house staff and educational departments,” said Adam Rizzo, a museum educator at Penn Museum who, until recently was president of the museum worker’s union at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“I don’t think that the field has quite recovered from that,” he said. “There’s a lot of folks who are working in understaffed departments doing work that used to be done by more people. A lot of job creep.”

Museum educators have started coming back to work, but the volatility of the profession became a cause for concern among museum workers.

“Museum leadership asserts the importance of museum education, but when push comes to shove, makes significant cuts to museum education departments,” reads a 2021 study published in the Journal of Museum Education.