One of the most acclaimed contemporary artists of the last 30 years is the subject of a touring exhibition that has landed at the Barnes Foundation.

“Cecily Brown: Themes and Variation” is the first solo show by the artist in Philadelphia.

A co-production of the Barnes and the Dallas Museum of Art, “Themes and Variations” is an overview of some of the phases Brown’s artistic practice has gone through over the decades, beginning with the sensuously fleshy abstract works that rocketed her to fame in the 1990s, through her nearly monochrome black paintings of the early 2000s, to explorations of riotous landscapes and monumental still lifes.

Brown said the idea of assembling paintings across such a long span of her career, many of which she has not seen in two decades, was “nerve wracking.”

“It’s hard to avoid thinking of it as a summing-up of what you’ve done so far,” she said. “There’s a funny thing that happens over time. It’s not that you get less critical, but I think the further away it is from you, it starts feeling like someone else did it.”