‘A Philadelphia story’: Art Museum traces Matisse’s transformative decade

So, what’s the big deal about “Matisse in the 1930s”?

“It’s no overstatement to say that this was one of the greatest, catalytic turning points in the career of one of the greatest, most renowned artists of the 20th century, Henri Matisse,” said Matthew Affron, curator of modern art at the PMA.

“Matisse in the 1930s” is a major curatorial achievement for the museum, the result of a seven-year partnership with two museums in France: the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, where the artist found fame, and the Musée Matisse in Nice, where he lived in his later years. The PMA will be the only museum in the U.S. to host the exhibition.

“This is really a Philadelphia story,” said Affron.

In 1930, a then-61-year-old Matissse was in a creative slump. The painter and sculptor was by then a major figure of French modernism and had found success painting figural interiors, often pictures of women reclining in sumptuously decorated rooms, in an impressionist style. The exhibition features several examples of these odalisque pictures.

But in the late 1920s his productivity had slowed considerably. “The need to paint had gradually slipped away,” according to the exhibition text.

In 1930, Matisse traveled to Philadelphia and met with collector Albert Barnes, who a few years earlier had opened his now-famous galleries in Lower Merion. Barnes commissioned him to paint a mural to fit inside three architectural arches. That commission for “The Dance” pushed Matisse into new ways of image-making, igniting a new creative period.

“He went from a relatively naturalistic style of painting in the 20s — a style of painting based on the observation of light and of space and of figures and of interiors in a relatively realistic way — past the Barnes mural to a new style,” said Affron. “Which found new ways to correlate subjects with very strong visual forms in extraordinarily new experimental ways.”

One of the galleries in the exhibition is filled with Mattise’s studies and preliminary drawings of “The Dance,” in which he worked out the composition by cutting out pieces of paper into geometric shapes, and pushing them around the mural’s arched parameters to find a way to make his abstract figures fit.

Matisse also began to embrace photography in his studio, documenting the progress of a painting then studying the sequence of photos to better understand the essential parts of the picture.

The collage and photography technique offered Mattise a way to put aside realism and think about images in more abstract ways. Figures could be composed of simple shapes and colors; interiors could be based on patterns.

“Matisse used the making of the dance to lay new foundation for his art, to reformulate and radicalize his former creative process,” said Claudine Grammont, director of the Musée Matisse in Nice. “And to re-insert his art into the intellectual and artistic trends of the decade.”

Matisse did not give up on painting ladies in repose. “I do odalisques in order to do nudes,” he once said, as quoted in the exhibition. However paintings made after the Barnes commission are more lushly arranged with dress patterns, plants, and décor. The subjects are more the artist’s painterly invention than the figure.