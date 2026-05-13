Watershed Philadelphia 250

‘Currents’ multimedia installations portray Schuylkill River in new art exhibit at Fairmount Water Works

The exhibit features multimedia installations created by 10 local artists that bring to life the once-obscure underground corridors of the water system.

Martha McDonald watches herself on screen playing the armonica

As part of the exhibit “Currents” at the Fairmount Water Works, Martha McDonald sings original folk songs about the Schuylkill River. (Zoë Read/WHYY)

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Inside the historic Fairmount Water Works alongside the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, artist Martha McDonald is set to perform original songs that lament on the history of the Schuylkill River.

The performance is part of “Currents,” a new art exhibit at the Fairmount Water Works that pays homage to the life stages of the river.

The exhibit features multimedia installations created by 10 local artists that bring to life the once-obscure underground corridors of the water system that’s now a National Historical Landmark.

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Coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the exhibit reflects on the past, present and future of the Fairmount Water Works and the Schuylkill River.

“We’re hoping that visitors will see this as an opportunity to view the Water Works with new eyes, to let artists give them their vision and then through that vision find different ways of interpreting this wonderful destination,” said Leslie Kaufman, one of the curators of the exhibit, which is on display through Aug. 8.

Musician Martha McDonald plays the glass armonica on a screen
Musician Martha McDonald plays the glass armonica, a reproduction of the instrument invented by Benjamin Franklin. (Zoë Read/WHYY)

In a video installation, McDonald plays the glass armonica, a reproduction of the instrument invented by Benjamin Franklin. The instrument produces ethereal tones as McDonald glides her fingers on the wet glass as she sings original folk songs.

“I was really interested in trying to figure out a way to make sound and music with water, because we’re in the Water Works, where water used to flow through this building,” she said.

On certain dates, McDonald will perform in the former Kelly Natatorium pool, a now-empty concrete pit in the building.

Fairmount Water Works was established in 1815 as the first large-scale municipal water system in the U.S. After it was decommissioned in 1909, it was used as an aquarium, and later as a pool. Today, the grey stone and concrete structure, dimly lit by a row of arched windows, serves as an educational center and research hub.

As part of the new exhibit, a video installation of 3D animation and original footage is temporarily the backdrop of the site’s former pool. The piece, created by Nadia Hironaka and Matthew Suib, depicts the Schuylkill River as a timeline across 250 years. Objects, from historical artifacts to microscopic life and fish, float across three screens.

Matthew Suib with an installation he worked on
A video installation by Nadia Hironaka and Matthew Suib depicts the Schuylkill River as a timeline across 250 years. (Zoë Read/WHYY)

The Schuylkill was polluted with millions of tons of coal waste in the 1800s and early 20th century, and by the 1940s, the waterway was considered the dirtiest in the United States.

Significant cleanup efforts began in the mid-20th century, and though the Schuylkill continues to face environmental challenges, there are signs of progress. Today, the return of beavers and otters has become an emblem of the river’s recovery.

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Artist Julianna Foster captures the Schuylkill River and its tributaries at different times of the year with her photographic installations, printed on aluminum and mounted on top of crates inside the Fairmount Water Works. One image is fragmented to portray how the environment is constantly evolving, for better or for worse.

Artist Taji Ra’oof Nahl took a different approach to showcasing art’s role in the environment. One of his installations highlights the importance of water for the survival of honey bees, which rely on landing pads to avoid drowning. Nahl used swimmers’ starting blocks, and manipulated pool floats, to demonstrate this delicate balance.

Many of the artists’ work prominently feature the physical aspects of Fairmount Water Works. John Phillips and Carolyn Healy used historic glass taken from above the pool, tubs used for collecting fish and wooden columns from an earlier iteration of the building to create a multimedia installation of sculptures, audio and video elements.

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  • a foresty installation by Julianna Foster
    Artist Julianna Foster captures the Schuylkill River and its tributaries at different times of the year with her photographic installations. (Zoë Read/WHYY)
  • Julianna Foster's art installation
    Artist Julianna Foster captures the Schuylkill River and its tributaries at different times of the year with her photographic installations. (Zoë Read/WHYY)
  • an installation created by Joy Feasley and Paul Swenbeck
    Inside a window well in Fairmount Water Works, sunlight reflects off acrylic silver leaves that appear like graffiti as part of an installation created by Joy Feasley and Paul Swenbeck. (Zoë Read/WHYY)
  • Artist Taji Ra’oof Nahl works on his installation
    Artist Taji Ra’oof Nahl used swimmers’ starting blocks, and manipulated pool floats, to demonstrate the importance of water for the survival honey bees, despite their inability to swim. (Zoë Read/WHYY)
  • swimmers’ starting blocks and manipulated pool floats
    Artist Taji Ra’oof Nahl used swimmers’ starting blocks, and manipulated pool floats, to demonstrate the importance of water for the survival honey bees, despite their inability to swim. (Zoë Read/WHYY)
  • an installation created by Joy Feasley and Paul Swenbeck
    Inside a window well in Fairmount Water Works, sunlight reflects off acrylic silver leaves that appear like graffiti as part of an installation created by Joy Feasley and Paul Swenbeck. (Zoë Read/WHYY)
  • sunlight reflects off acrylic silver leaves in an art installation
    Inside a window well in Fairmount Water Works, sunlight reflects off acrylic silver leaves that appear like graffiti as part of an installation created by Joy Feasley and Paul Swenbeck. (Zoë Read/WHYY)

Inside a window well in the building that overlooks the river, the sunlight reflects off acrylic silver leaves that appear like graffiti. A sculpture made from midrange clay embodies a couple at a campfire at the edge of an icy pond.

Artists Joy Feasley and Paul Swenbeck said their installation may seem like a utopian image, but on closer inspection, it’s a “postapocalyptic landscape.” At its core, the installation is an antiwar piece, the artists said.

“We’re hoping visitors have a beautiful experience with the work and find that there’s just something beautiful in this world, even at the worst moments,” Feasley said. She added this is especially relevant with the upcoming 250th anniversary.

“It’s a time where we reflect on where we’ve come in this democracy and also to look forward to what we need to do and what we got wrong and what we can get right.”

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The sun sets behind the docks at the Riverside Yacht Club on the Delaware River in Tinicum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

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The project is funded by The William Penn Foundation.

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The United States is marking its semiquincentennial — or its 250th anniversary — in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

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