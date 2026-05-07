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The summer of 1976 in Philadelphia was shaping up to be a busy one.

On top of the usual swell in tourism from people on vacation and families visiting with kids out of school, the city was also hosting a series of celebratory events marking the nation’s bicentennial.

Parades, special exhibits and festivals were scheduled in and around Independence Hall throughout July. That same month, about 2,000 veterans from across Pennsylvania gathered for an American Legion convention less than a mile away at the iconic Bellevue-Stratford Hotel on Broad Street.

The meeting would turn fatal as a mysterious illness sickened more than 200 people and killed 34 in the weeks and months after the convention. The outbreak caused widespread panic in Philadelphia, and nationally, and sent scientists on an intense investigation for the culprit.

These events would lead to the discovery of Legionnaires’ disease, which is caused by inhaling an aerosolized water-based bacteria. This can cause respiratory infection and pneumonia.

Fifty years later, the Mütter Museum and The College of Physicians of Philadelphia will commemorate the outbreak, its victims and the scientists instrumental in solving the “epidemic of the century” by launching a new exhibit this summer.

“The Philly Killer: Legionnaires’ Disease and the Past and Future of Infectious Disease” opens Saturday, May 16, and joins the city’s monthslong celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.