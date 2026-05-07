The Mütter Museum commemorates 50th anniversary of deadly Legionnaires’ summer in Philly with new exhibit
“The Philly Killer exhibition,” as well as a second new exhibit called “Creating a City of Medicine,” are part of the city’s semiquincentennial celebrations.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The summer of 1976 in Philadelphia was shaping up to be a busy one.
On top of the usual swell in tourism from people on vacation and families visiting with kids out of school, the city was also hosting a series of celebratory events marking the nation’s bicentennial.
Parades, special exhibits and festivals were scheduled in and around Independence Hall throughout July. That same month, about 2,000 veterans from across Pennsylvania gathered for an American Legion convention less than a mile away at the iconic Bellevue-Stratford Hotel on Broad Street.
The meeting would turn fatal as a mysterious illness sickened more than 200 people and killed 34 in the weeks and months after the convention. The outbreak caused widespread panic in Philadelphia, and nationally, and sent scientists on an intense investigation for the culprit.
These events would lead to the discovery of Legionnaires’ disease, which is caused by inhaling an aerosolized water-based bacteria. This can cause respiratory infection and pneumonia.
Fifty years later, the Mütter Museum and The College of Physicians of Philadelphia will commemorate the outbreak, its victims and the scientists instrumental in solving the “epidemic of the century” by launching a new exhibit this summer.
“The Philly Killer: Legionnaires’ Disease and the Past and Future of Infectious Disease” opens Saturday, May 16, and joins the city’s monthslong celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
A second exhibit called “Creating a City of Medicine” will open Saturday, June 27, and will highlight Philadelphia’s impact on health, medical education and innovation over the last 250 years in the United States.
“We are a critical part of the fabric of Philadelphia’s rich, diverse history, and uniquely qualified to celebrate the evolution of American medicine, medical education, and public health through these exhibitions,” Erin McLeary, the museum’s senior director of collection and research, and Sara Ray, the museum’s senior director of interpretation and engagement, said in a statement.
Access to the exhibits, which are funded by the Benjamin and Mary Siddons Measey Foundation, are included with purchase of a museum ticket.
The museum and college will kick off the Legionnaires’ exhibit with a special preview event on Friday, May 15, featuring a panel discussion moderated by Maiken Scott, host of WHYY’s “The Pulse.” Panelists include Mütter Museum’s Erin McLeary, The College of Physicians of Philadelphia’s Director of Public Health René Najera, and David Barnes, associate professor of history and sociology of science at the University of Pennsylvania.
More information on the preview event and ticket registration can be found at the museum’s website.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.