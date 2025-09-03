“We have dirtier air, we have a warming climate, we have people with chronic conditions,” said Dr. René Najera, director of public health at the College of Physicians of Philadelphia. “And in a warming climate, that leads to more air conditioning, which leads to more exposures, right? So, it’s this cycle that unfortunately is not just for Legionnaires’, but for other bacteria and viruses, it’s expanding.”

How a Philadelphia convention led to a mysterious illness among Pennsylvania veterans

Finding the cause of Legionnaires’ disease almost 50 years ago took a massive effort by scientists and public health officials. They banded together from all levels of government, launching one of the largest disease investigations in U.S. history to solve a medical mystery.

The summer of 1976 was a time of many celebrations in Philadelphia. The city was entertaining visitors for the bicentennial anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the country’s birth.

That July, Pennsylvania members of the American Legion gathered for a convention at the iconic Bellevue-Stratford Hotel on Broad Street. About 2,000 veterans came in from all over the state for the four-day event.

Within days of returning home, some of the veterans developed pneumonia and fatal respiratory infections.

These events took place before Najera was even born, but he later learned that a colleague’s father was among the affected veterans.

“Her father came back on Friday from the convention and by Sunday, he was in the hospital and by Monday or Tuesday he was dead,” he said.

Public health experts were alarmed and puzzled. They soon found a connection between the sick veterans and the recent American Legion conference in Philadelphia.

“It was very clear that people who had been at the Bellevue had contracted this and they were all getting very, very sick,” Najera said.

They also found that a small number of other people who had not attended the conference, but had walked by the hotel on the street during that same week, were also infected.

Investigators could not figure out the root cause and why the mysterious illness only affected people who had been inside or near the hotel on specific days. They ruled out viral infectious diseases like influenza, which easily passes from person to person.

Meanwhile, the death toll from this mysterious illness was rising. By mid-August, 29 people had died and 200 were hospitalized. The outbreak was being heavily covered by the national media.