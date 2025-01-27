From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On a recent Wednesday morning, Jay Lassiter spent three hours putting together about 2,000 meals at MANNA in Philadelphia, which delivers medically tailored food to people who are ill.

Lassiter called his decision to start volunteering at the nonprofit part of a mid-life crisis, “which is not something that I would have expected to encounter, as a young teenage kid with HIV in the 1990s, is to live long enough to have a mid-life crisis.”

The 52-year-old, who lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, said his mid-life crisis is about focusing on doing things that are meaningful, which has become especially important as he’s gotten older and after 30 years of living with a chronic illness.

“I am not going to squander a second chance of longevity,” he said. “Part of not squandering my second chance is embracing and working really, really hard to ensure that my life is the way that I want it to be.”

Lassiter survived the peak of the HIV/AIDS crisis, when some of his friends and many others died before effective treatment came to market. He’s also battled drug and alcohol addiction as well as complications from early HIV medications like severe anemia to get to where he is today.

“I have a great life. I have an amazing partner, I have a cool job that makes me feel relevant and valid and rewarded,” he said. “But I’m exhausted. And that’s the thing. You live long enough with any disease and you’re going to get old and you’re going to have to contend with the trappings of longevity. It’s my feet, my knees, my hips, my back. And imagine living long enough to be worried about that kind of stuff — it is not lost on me.”

Before medications started to come out in the late ‘80s, an HIV diagnosis was almost certainly a death sentence. People lost partners and loved ones who often became emaciated and suffered through painful skin lesions, infections and organ failure.

Eventually, better combination medications effectively stopped the virus from replicating in a person’s body. Today’s HIV treatment options don’t have as many side effects and require fewer pills or injections.