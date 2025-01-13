From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The world of Asora is made up of lands and creatures of all kinds.

To the north in the snowy mountains is Fool’s March, where goliaths (half-giant people) dwell. Nearby is the Dwarven city of Kizdabar, where precious gems are mined and dwarves, gnomes and orcs live.

In the east lie the beaches of Ship’s Haven and the thick jungles and swamps of the Nanriasamo Wilds. And in the south is the scorched, mysterious land of Black Hallow, destroyed by a centuries-old war and lost to time and history.

This is Katrina Serrano’s vision of Dungeons & Dragons, which as the dungeon master, she created herself through an online fantasy mapping program.

“I home-brew everything. I’m an overachiever,” Serrano said, laughing.