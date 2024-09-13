For those in the grips of serious mental illness, recovery can feel like an unscalable mountain. There’s the struggle to deal with the symptoms — trying different therapists and medications — and then there are all the challenges around health insurance, maintaining an income, dealing with family and romantic conflicts.

But serious mental illness can be treated. Over time, people can recover, and have good lives — but it takes a lot of care, attention, and dedication. Often, strong relationships are front and center in the healing process. On this episode, we explore what it takes to treat serious mental illness, and the support needed to stay well. We hear stories about how a man’s decades-long relationship with his psychiatrist eventually helped him overcome treatment-resistant depression; what it takes to navigate the Kafkaesque benefits system — all while struggling with mental illness; and how a new crisis response program in Durham, North Carolina balances safety with providing help to those experiencing mental health emergencies.

Also heard on this week’s episode: