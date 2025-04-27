Montgomery County launches 10th annual ‘Trail Challenge’
Participants can win prizes for visiting 18 participating parks and trails before Dec. 1.
Montgomery County launched its 10th annual Trail Challenge on Saturday.
The free contest, which runs until Dec. 1, invites county residents to participate in a scavenger hunt by recording symbols found in 18 of the county’s parks and trails on the Trail Challenge card, which is available in Spanish and Korean in addition to English.
Registration for the challenge opened April 17. Participants can track their excursions and submit their completed Challenge Card at drop boxes located throughout the county or via an online form by Dec. 5. Those who complete the challenge have a chance at winning prizes.
“You can walk, bike, roll, run, do whatever you want,” said Laura Williamson, community health educator at the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, at a recent board of commissioners’ meeting. “I also want to note some of these trails are very long. You do not have to travel the entire length of the trail. You can visit the trail, go on a leisure walk, have a little picnic, find the trail symbol and call it a day.”
The extra motivation to get out in nature has health benefits, according to a 2024 survey of Montco Trail Challenge participants. Sixty-five percent of trail challenge participants said it improved their physical health, and 76% responded that it improved their mental health. According to the survey results, the challenge also helped them get to know their county better: 90% said they visited a new park or trail, and 63% said they learned something new about their community.
Montgomery County has over 100 miles of trails. Due to increased interest in and use of the trails during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has expanded and upgraded several trails in recent years.
A Trail Challenge kick-off event will be held May 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Central Perkiomen Valley Park, 1 Plank Road, Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, 19473. You can register to attend online.
