Montgomery County launched its 10th annual Trail Challenge on Saturday.

The free contest, which runs until Dec. 1, invites county residents to participate in a scavenger hunt by recording symbols found in 18 of the county’s parks and trails on the Trail Challenge card, which is available in Spanish and Korean in addition to English.

Registration for the challenge opened April 17. Participants can track their excursions and submit their completed Challenge Card at drop boxes located throughout the county or via an online form by Dec. 5. Those who complete the challenge have a chance at winning prizes.

“You can walk, bike, roll, run, do whatever you want,” said Laura Williamson, community health educator at the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, at a recent board of commissioners’ meeting. “I also want to note some of these trails are very long. You do not have to travel the entire length of the trail. You can visit the trail, go on a leisure walk, have a little picnic, find the trail symbol and call it a day.”