A boom in use during the pandemic fuels expansion of trails in Montco

The Planning Commission hopes to make the trails more equitable for people of all demographics, Hartman said, so everyone feels comfortable visiting.

To encourage the use of the trails and promote better physical and mental health, the county has been using a contest to draw attention to them.

The Montco Trail Challenge

Through a Preventative Health and Health Services Block Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the county will kick off the 2021 Montco Trail Challenge on May 1. This will be the sixth year of the challenge, and it will add two new trails: the Perkiomen Creek Water Trail and the Schuylkill East Trail.

People will be allowed to canoe and kayak on the Perkiomen Creek.

“The challenge essentially functions as a scavenger hunt. This year, we have 15 parks and trails that are participating across the county — and each one has its own unique symbol,” said Kristi Goodwin, the community health program manager for the Montgomery County Office of Public Health.

With 15 trails on the itinerary, participants have until Dec. 5 to visit as many as they can. A kiosk at each trail will have a unique animal symbol that should be recorded by the visitor. There are prizes for reaching different levels of completed trails.

“The goal is to get people outside exploring the county, getting connected with the parks and trails, and just all the natural resources the county has to offer,” Goodwin said.

Data collected by the program found that there was a surge in interest over the past year, according to Goodwin. She hopes people will take advantage of the added mental and physical health benefits of being outdoors.

“It’s so important to be in a green space just to be able to clear your head — even if only for a few minutes. There’s a huge impact in being able to take a break from screens and just to get a breath of fresh air,” Goodwin said.

Registration for the Trail Challenge is free, and people can sign up online. If you participate this year, you might even cross paths with Lawrence, who has done the challenge every year since becoming a commissioner.

“Mental and physical health is important, and there’s no better way to do both than to get outside and explore,” Lawrence said.