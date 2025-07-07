From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

New layoffs and eliminated positions at Tower Health have targeted management-level roles and other employees at the four-hospital health system in Pennsylvania.

The staff reductions will affect about 50 positions, officials said, less than 1% of its entire workforce.

The cuts include vacant positions that will not be filled across all its locations — Phoenixville, Pottstown, Reading and St. Christopher’s hospitals and outpatient oncology care, behavioral health, imaging, home health and urgent care offices.

Tower Health leaders said the system’s financial position “has strengthened” after several years of significant losses, but the layoffs come as they aim to streamline “organizational structures” throughout the nonprofit in order to “enhance operations.”