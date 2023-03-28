ChristianaCare to reopen Jennersville as a ‘micro-hospital’ in late 2024

The West Grove Campus, formerly known as Jennersville Hospital, will return with 10 emergency department beds and 10 inpatient beds.

The exterior of Jennersville Hospital in West Grove

Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

ChristianaCare plans to open up its West Grove Campus, once known as Jennersville Hospital, as a neighborhood hospital.

The Wilmington-based hospital system will offer emergency care, behavioral health services, diagnostic capabilities, and laboratory services. ChristianaCare is aiming to have the campus open as early as late 2024.

“We are excited to share our plans to restore important, local health care resources to the southern Chester County community. We are committed to our neighbors in southern Chester County for the long-term, serving them as expert, caring partners in their health,” said Dr. Janice Nevin, ChristianaCare president and chief executive officer in Tuesday’s press release. “

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Complete with 10 emergency department beds, 10 inpatient beds, and on-site imaging services, the facility will meet Pennsylvania Department of Health standards for a micro-hospital.

Related Content

“After listening to the needs of the community and an extensive review of historical and projected demographic data, we believe this neighborhood hospital model will provide the right mix of health care services for the West Grove Campus in a way that is sustainable and meets the community’s most immediate needs today, and it also sets us up to grow in meeting more of the community’s needs in the future,” said Dr. Heather Farley, chief wellness officer and clinical leader for West Grove planning, in a statement.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Southern Chester County has been without a nearby hospital since December 2021, when Tower Health made the decision to close​​ Jennersville. Shortly afterwards, Tower also shut down Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, creating a health care desert in the county — and a nightmare for emergency medical services.

ChristianaCare purchased Jnnersville from Tower Health in June 2022. Chester County and Pennsylvania have already provided $5 million in funding to help ChristianaCare upgrade the facility.

Meanwhile, Brandywine remains closed without a buyer.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Kenny Cooper

Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Chester and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020.

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate