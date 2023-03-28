ChristianaCare to reopen Jennersville as a ‘micro-hospital’ in late 2024

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

ChristianaCare plans to open up its West Grove Campus, once known as Jennersville Hospital, as a neighborhood hospital.

The Wilmington-based hospital system will offer emergency care, behavioral health services, diagnostic capabilities, and laboratory services. ChristianaCare is aiming to have the campus open as early as late 2024.

“We are excited to share our plans to restore important, local health care resources to the southern Chester County community. We are committed to our neighbors in southern Chester County for the long-term, serving them as expert, caring partners in their health,” said Dr. Janice Nevin, ChristianaCare president and chief executive officer in Tuesday’s press release. “

Complete with 10 emergency department beds, 10 inpatient beds, and on-site imaging services, the facility will meet Pennsylvania Department of Health standards for a micro-hospital.