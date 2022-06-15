ChristianaCare to acquire Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health
Jennersville Hospital officially has a buyer. ChristianaCare Health System will purchase the hospital in Chester County from Tower Health.
The newly acquired grounds will be called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. The deal is expected to close within the next 60 days. ChristianaCare announced on Wednesday that it will take over Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, as well as a 24-acre parcel of land.
“At ChristianaCare, we recognize that the closing of Jennersville Hospital represented a loss of access to important health care services in the surrounding community,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, the nonprofit health care system’s president and CEO in a press release.
Chester County has been a health care desert since Tower Health made the decision to shutter Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals in December and January, respectively, after a previous buyer failed to show that it was financially viable.
In March, ChristianaCare took over two primary care practices in Jennersville and West Grove that were previously affiliated with Tower Health. It appears that was a precursor to a new deal.
“We look forward to working with community leaders, listening and evaluating needs, and re-establishing the right mix of health care services at this location,” Nevin said.
When ChristianaCare West Grove Campus will open is unclear and planning for which services will be offered is still in the “early stages.” The Wilmington-based health care provider is still “exploring what is possible.”
“We know that the loss of the emergency services because of the closing of Jennersville Hospital is a significant concern of the community, and that’s definitely something that we’re discussing. Our priority right now is to talk with community leaders and listen to the community, so that we can develop a plan that meets their needs,” said Jennifer Schwartz, ChristianaCare’s chief strategy officer.
It’s unclear what effect, if any, the deal will have on ChristianaCare’s interest in acquiring Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, from Prospect Medical Holdings. The health care system said in the press release that the due diligence process for the transaction is ongoing.
