ChristianaCare to acquire Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health

Jennersville Hospital officially has a buyer. ChristianaCare Health System will purchase the hospital in Chester County from Tower Health.

The newly acquired grounds will be called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. The deal is expected to close within the next 60 days. ChristianaCare announced on Wednesday that it will take over Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, as well as a 24-acre parcel of land.

“At ChristianaCare, we recognize that the closing of Jennersville Hospital represented a loss of access to important health care services in the surrounding community,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, the nonprofit health care system’s president and CEO in a press release.