Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals in Chester County to close

A deal in which Tower Health would transfer ownership of Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals in Chester County to an Austin, Texas-based hospital management firm, Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC, has fallen apart. Jennersville will close on Dec. 31, and Brandywine will close Jan. 31.

“We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, however, no viable options remain for the continued operation of these facilities. Our responsibility to our patients, as well as employees and the communities served, is to ensure this transition included an effective and safe path for change,” a spokesperson for Tower Health said in a statement Thursday.

Tower maintains that it will work with patients “to transition care, and with employees and providers on placement into other positions.”

In November, Tower and Canyon appeared to have struck a deal that would have allowed for Jennersville, in West Grove, and Brandywine, in Coatesville, to remain open as acute-care hospitals starting on Jan. 1. Now, Tower is “highly disappointed” with Canyon.

“Unfortunately, despite our understanding at the time the agreement was signed — and after multiple requests and extensions over the last three weeks — Canyon Atlantic Partners has ultimately not demonstrated the necessary regulatory and operational preparedness, nor validated its financial ability, to complete this transaction and operate these hospitals,” the Tower statement said.