Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals in Chester County to close
A deal in which Tower Health would transfer ownership of Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals in Chester County to an Austin, Texas-based hospital management firm, Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC, has fallen apart. Jennersville will close on Dec. 31, and Brandywine will close Jan. 31.
“We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, however, no viable options remain for the continued operation of these facilities. Our responsibility to our patients, as well as employees and the communities served, is to ensure this transition included an effective and safe path for change,” a spokesperson for Tower Health said in a statement Thursday.
Tower maintains that it will work with patients “to transition care, and with employees and providers on placement into other positions.”
In November, Tower and Canyon appeared to have struck a deal that would have allowed for Jennersville, in West Grove, and Brandywine, in Coatesville, to remain open as acute-care hospitals starting on Jan. 1. Now, Tower is “highly disappointed” with Canyon.
“Unfortunately, despite our understanding at the time the agreement was signed — and after multiple requests and extensions over the last three weeks — Canyon Atlantic Partners has ultimately not demonstrated the necessary regulatory and operational preparedness, nor validated its financial ability, to complete this transaction and operate these hospitals,” the Tower statement said.
Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz said in an interview with WHYY News Thursday morning, as news of the closures became known, that the deal is “unsalvageable.”
“This is very distressful for Chester County. Totally unacceptable,” Moskowitz said.
Rural communities in Chester County will likely suffer as a result of the closures, Moskowitz said. Trips to the hospital there can take more than 40 minutes without traffic, she said.
“And the pressure is going to [be] put on our ambulance companies. When you think about the timing of it all, if they’re driving 40 minutes one way, and they’re waiting with the patient and they have 40 minutes back, that’s an ambulance that we don’t have on the road available for something else, another emergency. So there are all kinds of ramifications that this has,” Moskowitz said. “And so that leaves a large portion of Chester County — our rural communities, our long-term care facilities, our over-55 units — without any emergency care.”
Moskowitz said she and a group of local officials and lawmakers will be regrouping to see what the next steps are, with several meetings planned Thursday.
“The situation with Tower is very, very disappointing. And whoever comes in next, and I hope there will be somebody soon, we hope that they are more connected with the community, and really have a stake here to care about our residents,” Moskowitz said.
West Reading-based Tower Health bought the two hospitals in 2017, in a $418 million five-hospital deal that also included Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, Phoenixville Hospital in Chester County, and Pottstown Hospital in Montgomery County. It later acquired St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in partnership with Drexel University from the parent company of now-closed Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.
The acquisitions left Tower in precarious financial straits. Tower sold Chestnut Hill Hospital to Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic in September.
