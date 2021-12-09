COVID surge: Pennsylvania hospital chain runs out of beds

One of Pennsylvania’s largest health systems has run out of beds because of the latest COVID-19 surge, with doctors and nurses practicing “waiting room medicine” on patients who are forced to endure 10- to 20-hour delays in the emergency department, officials said Wednesday.

Geisinger is running at 110% capacity across its nine hospitals in central and northeastern Pennsylvania — overrun with largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients who represent a quarter to well over half of all admissions, said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. He said he expects the situation to deteriorate further in coming weeks, citing sharply rising numbers of cases and the increasing percentage of tests coming back positive.

“COVID continues to rage on,” said Ryu, stressing the urgent need for vaccination.

Geisinger isn’t the only Pennsylvania health system under strain.

Statewide, an average of 3,900 people per day have been hospitalized with COVID-19 over the past two weeks, up 50% in a month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. About 13% of the state’s adult ICU beds and 10% of its medical-surgical beds are available, the health department said.